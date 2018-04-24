× Woman alleges kidnapping, bomb plot during failed bank robbery

NEW ORLEANS – A woman walked into a bank in New Orleans East yesterday morning and told the teller that people were holding her child hostage would detonate a bomb unless the teller handed over cash.

The woman ultimately left empty handed, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The unidentified woman entered a Liberty Bank branch in the 7200 Crowder Boulevard just before 11 a.m. on April 23 carrying a yellow bag.

The woman told the teller that the teller’s child was being held outside before placing the yellow bag on the counter.

She then told the teller that the bag contained a bomb, and that the people holding her child outside would detonate the bomb unless the teller filled the bag with cash.

The woman then fled the bank without any cash and was later apprehended, according to the NOPD.

FBI investigators have taken over the case.