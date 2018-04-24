× Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded

Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city’s police department said.

A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person’s condition was not known.

The shooting occurred at a Home Depot, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.

“Please pray for our officers and their families,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted.

Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”

No further details were immediately available.