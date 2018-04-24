Two Dallas police officers shot, critically wounded
Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded Tuesday, the city’s police department said.
A civilian also was wounded, the department said, but that person’s condition was not known.
The shooting occurred at a Home Depot, CNN affiliate KTVT reported.
“Please pray for our officers and their families,” the Dallas Police Department tweeted.
Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings also tweeted on the shooting: “We are closely monitoring the situation in northeast Dallas and praying for our officers and their families.”
No further details were immediately available.