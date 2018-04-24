× Tim Cook, Rupert Murdoch headline Trump’s 1st state dinner guest list

It wasn’t the star-studded red carpet of the Obama years, but a veritable who’s who of politicians and special guests of honor made their way to the White House Tuesday evening for the Trump administration’s first state dinner, with France.

Apple CEO Tim Cook arrived with Apple Vice President Lisa Jackson, who served the Obama administration as Environmental Protection Agency chief.

Media mogul Rupert Murdoch was joined by his wife, Jerry Hall.

Olympic curler John Shuster and women’s hockey player Meghan Duggan passed through, their gold medals in tow.

“Do you travel with those everywhere?” one reporter asked.

“Most places, yes,” Duggan said, laughing.

Arriving in a hall adorned with soft white florals and greenery on a trellis, the guests, in black tie attire, passed by reporters and television cameras on their way to the main event.

A tuxedo-clad House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy stopped to tout the “very strong” relationship between the United States and France.

“This is the first state dinner and the time that they have spent together, I think they have built a really strong bond,” he said.

Other notable guests included members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and its Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna Romney McDaniel, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, billionaire David Rubinstein, Maine Gov. Paul LePage, French Ambassador to the US Gerard Araud, Cabinet secretaries and other administration officials.

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner passed through together. Trump said, “Oui,” she spoke “un petit peu” of French.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders, in a glamorous black lace gown, her hair in an updo, joked that she wasn’t taking questions tonight.

The dinner will be in the White House State Dining Room, which can accommodate between 100 and 150 guests. The menu will feature American cuisine with nuances of French influence.

This is the 14th time the White House has hosted France for a state dinner, per the White House Historical Association.

More details on the guest list and the first lady’s gown are forthcoming, per the office of the first lady.