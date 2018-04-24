× The NOPD investigates early morning murder in the 5th District

NEW ORLEANS– The NOPD is investigating a homicide that claimed the life of an adult male Tuesday morning.

Fifth District officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting around 3:01 a.m. in the 1700 block of Franklin Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male lying on the floor suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

The victim died at the scene.

Investigators are currently in the process of gathering evidence and information to identify the person(s) responsible for this incident, as well as a motive.

Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy is leading the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 with any information regarding this incident. Citizens with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111