Report: Smoothie King headquarters moving to Dallas

DALLAS — Rumors that Smoothie King is relocating its headquarters from Metairie to Dallas have proved true.

The Dallas Business Journal reports that the rapidly growing chain is moving to Irving, but will still maintain an office in Metairie and keep about 20 percent of its corporate team there.

It will also keep the naming rights to the New Orleans Smoothie King Center.

“Dallas offers the advantages of being a major food and beverage hub,” Smoothie King CEO Wan Kim told the Business Journal. “Smoothie King has a strong presence in the Dallas area with more than 50 locations, and the move will support our continued growth.”

Smoothie King currently has about 900 locations throughout the world. It hopes to expand to 1,000 locations by the end of this year.

