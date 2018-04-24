Police find 97 pills, marijuana, crack, loaded gun during traffic stop

NEW ORLEANS – NOPD officers found nearly 100 hydrocodone pills, MDMA, marijuana, crack, and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop.

Forty-year-old Latoya Jackson was pulled over near the intersection of Dublin and Apple Streets for a traffic violation on April 20.

While searching Jackson’s vehicle, officers found approximately .7 grams of marijuana, approximately .5 grams of crack cocaine, approximately 18 MDMA pills, approximately 97 hydrocodone pills, and a semi-automatic handgun, according to the NOPD.

Jackson faces charges of illegal possession of drugs, the sale, distribution, or possession of Legend Drugs, and illegally carrying a weapon while in possession of narcotics.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact Second District detectives at (504) 658-6020.