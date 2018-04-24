× Pelicans void 2,500 pre-sale playoff tickets, will resume pre-sale Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans have voided the pre-sale of approximately 2,500 playoff tickets after the pre-sale code for full season ticket holders was inadvertently shared with people who don’t have full season tickets.

The Pelicans released a statement about the fiasco on Tuesday afternoon:

“With the help of Ticketmaster, the Pelicans quickly identified the individuals who were not authorized to use the passcode for pre-sale and have voided those ticket purchases. We have made every attempt to communicate this action, and apologize to, those purchasers. We have also communicated with secondary ticket providers to inform them of the issue so that they may help facilitate refunds for voided tickets sold on their respective platforms.”

The Pelicans said the playoff ticket pre-sale will continue Wednesday for Pelicans half-season ticket holders, 12-game plan accounts and Pelicans Insider members.

“A unique one-time only passcode will be distributed to half-season and 12-game plan account holders, which will allow them the opportunity to purchase up to four tickets for the Western Conference Semifinals before tickets go on-sale to the general public,” the Pelicans said in their statement.

“The Pelicans sincerely apologize for any inconveniences this may have caused. We are thrilled that the successes of our team has generated this unprecedented demand for tickets to our upcoming games. Our top priority is protecting our loyal and valued ticket holders and account members.”

The date and location of the Pelicans’ next playoff game will be decided based on the outcome of the San Antonio Spurs and Golden State Warriors series.