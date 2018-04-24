NOPD looking for man caught on camera using stolen debit card

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for a man caught on camera using a debit card he stole from a woman in the French Quarter.

A camera embedded in an ATM machine captured a picture of the unidentified man as he used the stolen card, according to the NOPD.

The man stole the purse from a woman in the 600 block of Royal Street just before noon on April 4.

Anyone with information on this incident or the wanted subject is asked to contact Detective Paul Johnson or any Eighth District detective at (504) 658-6080.