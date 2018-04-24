× NOPD arrests 15-year-old for carjacking, dragging man in N.O. East

NEW ORLEANS – A 15-year-old is behind bars after he carjacked a man and dragged him from his truck in New Orleans East, according to the NOPD.

The victim was in his 2014 Toyota Tundra at the intersection of Burke Road and Dinkins Street just before 2 p.m. on April 21 when the armed 15-year-old suspect and another person approached him.

The 15-year-old got behind the wheel of the truck and drove off, dragging the victim for about one block, according to the NOPD.

Officers were able to catch up to the suspect and the stolen truck near Benson and Morrison Road.

The suspect hopped out of the truck and ran away, but Seventh District officers were able to catch him and arrest him.

The 15-year-old has been charged with carjacking, use of firearm in robbery, negligent injuring, resisting an officer, and flight from an officer.

Anyone with information on this incident or the arrested subject is asked to contact a Seventh District detective at (504) 658-6070.