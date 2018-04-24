Neighbors complain wild sex parties disturb upscale Colorado community

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. -- Sex parties hosted in one of the Denver area's nicest communities are angering neighbors who say it's time to take action.

Residents on Avery Way in Castle Rock say organized sex parties at one home are causing parking problems and noise, but they are most concerned with the sexual nature of the events and any exposure to children, according to KDVR.

One neighbor, who declined to provide her full identity, said she received a copy of a party invitation from an anonymous person who is concerned about the events.

It shows 400 guests were invited with 87 people, including 35 couples, sending a 'yes' RSVP.

"I think it is disgusting," she said.

The invitation references the 'Thunderstorm Play Palace' and boasts a 7,500-square-foot dwelling with every amenity, including alcohol, food (complete with a vegetarian menu) and chocolate fountain.

The risque invitation also advises guests to bring their own condoms and show respect for the "new furniture."

The neighbor described guests as being from all walks of life.

"Some of them are so old that they struggled walking up the stairs," the neighbor told KDVR.

She adds the attendees even brought their own festive refreshments.

"(One) had four crockpots showing up like they're going to a Bunko party or something," the neighbor said.

The invitation showed donations are taken at the door, $70 for couples and single men and $20 for women.

The party organizer does not want to reveal his identity but said he is the victim in the controversy.

"There was significant harassment so far I've received from the neighbors," he told KDVR.

He said neighbors tried to block his driveway with trash cans and a guest's car was keyed, resulting in expensive damage.

The party organizer, who is a father and husband, said he understands his neighbors' concerns and has made efforts to conceal anything that might be offensive.

"There are no open areas you can see outside to have the children or anyone see what they don't want to see," he said.

He said he has also installed sound-proofing in the home with close attention paid to the basement windows.

Still, neighbors say they can hear disturbing sounds coming from the home, sounds they don't want their children exposed to.

"You can hear people doing what they're doing," one resident said.

The Castle Rock Police Department said it is working with the neighborhood HOA and city officials to investigate the issue, but the party organizer is not breaking the law because he is only taking donations and the events are contained to the privacy of his home.