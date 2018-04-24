Jury finds man guilty of killing his own uncle in Algiers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The Orleans Parish District Attorney's Office says it took jurors about one hour to find 31-year-old Trae Williams guilty of manslaughter in the death of his own uncle.

The crime happened a little more than four years prior to the conviction. On April 9, 2014, police found 52-year-old Eddie "Beanie" Salvant III shot to death in the street near the corner of Eliza and Leboeuf streets. Prosecutors say Salvant was killed outside of his mother's house.

Williams was charged with murder and went on trial in June 2017. But that case ended in a mistrial when jurors could not reach a verdict after four hours of deliberations.

The second time around, jurors reached a verdict but on a manslaughter charge, not on the second degree murder charge.

Prosecutors say Williams is a double-felony offender and could get anywhere from 13 to 80 years. Sentencing is set for June 8 in Criminal District Judge Paul Bonin's courtroom.