× ‘He’s trying to change the world’: Acadiana man makes final round of Saintsations tryouts

NEW ORLEANS — For the first time in Saintsations history, a man has advanced to the final round of auditions for the New Orleans Saints dance team.

Jesse, of Maurice, Louisiana, told Saintsations judges that he’s trying to show the world there is more than high school and college dance teams for men who want to dance professionally.

“He said he’s trying to change the world,” said Saintsations coach and News with a Twist host Tamica Lee. “We were all pleasantly surprised.”

Lee said the Saints have had male cheerleaders in the past, but Jesse would be the first male Saintsation if he makes it past the final round of auditions.

The final auditions take place Wednesday (April 25), and the new Saintsations will be announced sometime this weekend.

In March, two men, Quinton Peron and Napoleon Jinnies, made NFL history when they were selected as members of the Los Angeles Ram’s spirit squad.

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts have men who assist female cheerleaders with stunts, but they don’t dance, according to USA Today.