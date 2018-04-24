Golf and football: Payton discusses Saints draft needs at Zurich Classic

Saints head coach Sean Payton participated Tuesday in the Zurich Classic Celebrity Pro-Am.

Among those also participating were former Jacksonville and Oakland head coach Jack Del Rio, and ESPN’s Chris Berman.

After the four hole format, Payton met with local media. He said offensive line and a pass rusher are on the Saints radar heading into the draft.

The Saints have the 27th pick in the first round.

New Orleans also has a selection in the third and fourth rounds, two picks in the 5th and 6th rounds, and one pick in the 7th round.

The first round is selected Thursday night.