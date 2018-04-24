From running on a track to running for office: an amazing 17-year-old heads for the finish line

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - At Abramson Sci Academy in New Orleans East, one student looks like a student.

And now he's really beginning to look more like, well, a leader.

The student is De'Jon Phillips. He is 17. He's a junior.

He's now one of Wild Bill's Amazing Kids brought to you by your friends at The Keating Law Firm.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says De'Jon Phillips is a leader because he's always on the run.

And now he's really running. He's running to a global summit on leadership for students.

It's in India this summer.

It's called The Leadership Collective. It's an international organization that takes high school kids from across the United States and merges them with India for a real global kind of experience.

It's the kind of experience for the kids that builds their leadership skills and makes them better citizens of the planet.

For De'Jon Phillips, it's a big deal and a big trip.

It's the first time he's ever been out of the country.

But he's already a leader as part of Youth Run NOLA.

You can find out all about Youth Run NOLA if you just click right here, please.

De'Jon Phillips is a site captain for his training park in Youth Run NOLA.

He's a runner on the move, too.

He's run three half marathons and is one of the most committed members of Youth Run NOLA.

These kids are finding leadership opportunities through their running.

They're changing their own lives.

And they're changing the lives of people around the planet they have not even met.

But you never know.

One day, they might run into them.

No wonder Abramson Sci Academy has such a great performance record.

More than 98 percent of the seniors go on to colleges like Tulane and Wellesley. They also head to great schools like Xavier and Amherst.