NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 21: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Smoothie King Center (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
Davis: Pelicans not good, but great
NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are in a rare position. That is, waiting for their next opponent in the Western Conference playoffs.
Tuesday at practice, forward Anthony Davis said the Pelicans are a “great team.” He said the team was headed that way before Demarcus Cousins was lost for the season with an Achilles injury January 26th.
He said after that, the Pelicans had to learn to operate without their first team Western Conference All-Star center.