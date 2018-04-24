× Davis: Pelicans not good, but great

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans are in a rare position. That is, waiting for their next opponent in the Western Conference playoffs.

Tuesday at practice, forward Anthony Davis said the Pelicans are a “great team.” He said the team was headed that way before Demarcus Cousins was lost for the season with an Achilles injury January 26th.

He said after that, the Pelicans had to learn to operate without their first team Western Conference All-Star center.

The Pelicans swept Portland in the first round.