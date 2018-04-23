× Suspect sought in deadly St. Bernard Parish hit-and-run

VIOLET, La. – State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man in St. Bernard Parish Sunday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, troopers responded just before 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a crash on East Judge Perez Drive near the intersection of Caluda Lane.

Stacy M. Billiot, 52, of Chalmette, was killed in the crash.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that Billiot was either standing or walking in the left lane of the westbound side of LA Hwy 39. As he was standing or walking in the lane of travel, an unknown westbound vehicle struck Billiot and fled the scene.

Billiot was taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans where he ultimately succumbed to injuries received as a result of the crash.

This crash remains under investigation. Troopers ask that anyone with any information regarding this crash please contact Louisiana State Police Troop B at 504-471-2775.

Pedestrians are urged to maintain a heightened level of awareness while walking near the road. Simple precautions such as wearing reflective materials, avoiding distractions, and walking a safe distance from travel lanes while facing oncoming traffic could help prevent many pedestrian related crashes.

Troopers would also like to take this opportunity to remind drivers of the consequences of hit-and-run driving. Whoever commits the crime of hit-and-run driving when death or serious bodily injury is a result can be fined up to five thousand dollars, imprisoned with or without hard labor up to ten years, or both.