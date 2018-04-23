× Pup News: Meet Lexi aka “Peanut”

Lexi, who also answers to Peanut, is a ten-year-old, terrier-chihuahua mix. She will show you her true colors, but only after you take her home. When she entered the shelter, she was fearful but could be held; and then she warmed up a bit; and then jumps up to get you to pet her. But since she has been in a foster home, she has learned to trust and isn’t so nervous or fearful. There is so much more to this sweet little dog that you will learn when she is in your loving home. Lexi hasn’t bothered to learn how to walk on the leash or to know any commands like “sit,” but, we guess she knows that being a love is all that she needs to get by in this world. See if she is your love. If you are interested in meeting Lexi, the LASPCA will coordinate a meeting with her foster family. Lexi’s adoption fee is $80.

