× NOPD: Woman reported missing has not been heard from since March 2

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is searching for a woman who has not been in contact with her family since March 2.

Family members told police that Casey Ricciardo, 34, had been in frequent contact with her family until March 2. They have not heard from her since.

She is described as being 5 foot, 4 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has black hair and green eyes. Ricciardo is known to frequent the Uptown and French Quarter areas.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Second District Investigative Unit at 504-658-6020 or 9-1-1.