NOPD: Man who went on violent crime spree across city Sunday shot 6 people, killed one

NEW ORLEANS — The man police say went on a violent crime spree across New Orleans Sunday afternoon is the same man who shot and killed someone who was driving his car in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields Avenue.

NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said 25-year-old Charles Williams first shot three people in the St. Roch neighborhood after a domestic dispute, then shot another victim on North Derbigny Street during an armed carjacking. The Derbigny Street victim was still in surgery on Monday, Harrison said.

Williams then stole a second car in an armed carjacking in the 1700 block of Desire Street, then returned to the 1900 block of St. Roch Avenue where he had shot the first three people. He fired more shots into the home, wounding an NOPD officer as investigators were processing the scene of the first shooting at that location.

From there, Williams led police on a multi-district chase that ended with Williams struck another car and overturned the stolen vehicle he was driving in the 1000 block of North Carrollton Avenue.

Harrison said Williams has also been linked to the shooting death of a man in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields during another armed carjacking attempt. He is also responsible for two other armed robberies, Harrison said.