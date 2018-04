× NOFD fights massive early-morning fire on Bayou St. John

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Fire Department is fighting a massive blaze on Bayou St. John.

The three-alarm fire broke out just before 5:00 this morning on Toulouse St. near N. Jefferson Davis Pkwy.

No injuries have been reported and no word yet on what might have cause the fire.

