Kenner Police investigating deadly crash at Airline Drive

KENNER– The Kenner Police Department is investigating a fatality crash that occurred at Airline & Lesan Drive, in Kenner.

At approximately 8:10 p.m., Saturday, April 21, 2018, the Kenner Police Department began receiving telephone calls reporting a vehicle crash involving a single vehicle and a bicyclist at the intersection of Airline & Lesan Drive, in Kenner.

Upon first responders arrival they discovered a 2007 Ford truck struck a bicyclist crossing Airline Drive.

According to witnesses, the 2007 Ford truck was traveling westbound on Airline Drive, when a 54-year-old male bicyclist, crossing Airline Drive was struck. The bicyclist was thrown off his bicycle and struck the pavement. The bicyclist received critical injuries and his death was pronounced on scene.

At the time of this press release, family notification has not been made concerning this fatality, thus the victim’s name will not be released at this time.

Kenner Police Chief Michael J. Glaser encourages anyone who witnessed this fatality crash, to contact Kenner Police Traffic Investigator Patrick Gallagher or Officer Casey Smith at (504) 712-2257.

