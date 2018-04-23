× French Minister of State visits New Orleans to honor Tricentennial

NEW ORLEANS– French Minister of State, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne visited New Orleans to honor the Tricentennial. He’s in charge for French language and foreign trade for the French government.

The Minister’s visit was for him to take a look at the rising success of French immersion programs throughout the state, as well as vibrant growth of commercial trade and economic partnerships between France and the United States. In addition to Tricentennial activities, he will meet with New Orleans officials to discuss future work with France and New Orleans.

While in New Orleans, he visited the French vessel, “La Resolue,” which participated in NOLA Navy Week.