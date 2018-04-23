× Former President George H.W. Bush in intensive care

Former President George H.W. Bush, who just buried his wife first lady Barbara Bush on Saturday, is in intensive care, CNN has learned.

“President Bush was admitted to the Houston Methodist Hospital yesterday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood. He is responding to treatments and appears to be recovering. We will issue additional updates as events warrant,” spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement.

Bush was admitted to the hospital on Sunday morning, he was suffering from an infection that led to sepsis, which can be life-threatening, according to a source close to the former President. He was in critical condition, the source said.