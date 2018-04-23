× Father in custody after son found shot dead inside St. Charles Parish mobile home

PARADIS, La. — A 15-year-old is dead and his mother is in serious condition after a shooting Sunday evening in St. Charles Parish.

According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old’s father has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Sunday, when deputies responded to a 911 complaint of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Lynn Drive in Paradis.

Deputies arrived on scene and found a 15 year old male shot dead inside of the mobile home on Lynn Drive. A second victim, a 43 year old female and mother of the teen, was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition.

The father of the teen, a 49-year-old, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken into custody pending further investigation.