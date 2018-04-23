Father in custody after son found shot dead inside St. Charles Parish mobile home
PARADIS, La. — A 15-year-old is dead and his mother is in serious condition after a shooting Sunday evening in St. Charles Parish.
According to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office, the 15-year-old’s father has been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.
The shooting happened about 6 p.m. Sunday, when deputies responded to a 911 complaint of a shooting that occurred in the 100 block of Lynn Drive in Paradis.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a 15 year old male shot dead inside of the mobile home on Lynn Drive. A second victim, a 43 year old female and mother of the teen, was taken to a local hospital with multiple gunshot wounds and is in serious condition.
The father of the teen, a 49-year-old, was treated for non-life threatening injuries and taken into custody pending further investigation.
A 9 year old girl, the daughter and sister of the victims, fled the scene during the shooting and alerted neighbors.
There is currently no indication that anyone besides members of the immediate family were involved.
The investigation into this incident is active and ongoing. Anyone with any information concerning this incident should contact Detective Jenni Barrette by calling (985)783-1135 or contact (985)783-6807.