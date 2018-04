× Algiers man surrenders after SWAT standoff

New Orleans – A man is in police custody after a SWAT standoff in Algiers.

Police say they were called to a home in the 3600 block of West Homestead Drive around 11:20 p.m. Sunday on a domestic disturbance call.

According to the NOPD, Alphonse Dukes IV barricaded himself inside the house.

A gunshot was fired inside the home but no one was hurt.

Dukes surrendered to officers and was taken into custody around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

29.936277 -90.019704