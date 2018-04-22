× Watch tornado caught on video near Galliano

GALLIANO, La. — Viewer-submitted video shows a funnel cloud touch down near Galliano Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service New Orleans says it’s likely a tornado is to blame for extensive damage to the Sonic Drive-In of Galliano, as well as damage to at least 12 homes, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says no one was injured. There are power outages in some areas because of downed power lines.

