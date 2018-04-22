Video shows tornado rip through Sonic Drive-In of Galliano

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GALLIANO, La. -- Video from a surveillance camera at Sonic Drive-In of Galliano shows the moment a tornado hit the restaurant and caused extensive damage.

The tornado, which touched down mid-morning Sunday, also caused damage to at least 12 homes near South Lafourche High School, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office says no one was injured. There are power outages in some areas because of downed power lines.

Watch video of the tornado below, courtesy of Travis Moore: