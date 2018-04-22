The birth place of Jazz celebrates international Jazz Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- New Orleans is recognized as the birthplace of jazz. Seated squarely between numerous cultural, artistic and linguistic traditions, The Crescent City is a the ideal choice to kick off the 2018 celebration of International Jazz Day. The official date of International Jazz Day is April 30th, but the celebrations kicked off early in New Orleans on Sunday.

Featuring performances by Herbie Hancock, Terence Blanchard, Patti Austin, Ledisi, Philip Bailey, Bilal, John Beasley (Musical Director) and many more.

The day kicked off with a second line in to the Orpheum Theater by the Preservation Hall Brass Band.

The afternoon concert will feature never-before-seen musical collaborations, a rousing affirmation of the unifying power of jazz. To maximize the impact of this special program, and to highlight the importance of the city’s 300th birthday, the New Orleans concert will be webcast worldwide on April 30 as the lead United States celebration of International Jazz Day.