Police are investigating a ‘violent crime spree’ throughout New Orleans that left one dead and several injured

NEW ORLEANS -- One man is dead and several other victims are injured Sunday, including an NOPD officer, after 25-year-old Charles Williams went on what police are calling: "A violent crime spree across the city of New Orleans."

The first incident happened at a residence in the 1900 block of St. Roch Avenue. That's where police say Williams opened fire on a group of people sitting on the front porch of a home. Three people were shot and taken to the hospital where they are in stable condition Sunday night.

The next incident happened in the 1400 block of North Derbigny Street, roughly a mile away from the first shooting. A victim was shot in the face at this location and is undergoing surgery Sunday night.

The third incident took place in the 1200 block of Desire Parkway, where police say Williams committed an armed carjacking. He then drove back to the initial scene where NOPD officers were investigating. That's when police say he opened fire again, grazing an officer in the chest. That officer reportedly in good condition Sunday night.

After this second drive-by shooting, Williams led police on a high speed car chase through 1000 block of Carrolton, where he hit a car and flipped his car in the process. That's when officers confronted him, he dropped his weapon and is now in jail.

"Right now he is being charged with multiple armed robberies, he is being charged for multiple shootings and an around the city of New Orleans," says New Orleans chief of police Michael Harrison.

Police mentioned a separate shooting, where a victim was shot in the head and was driving in the 2400 block of Elysian Fields. This victim struck a car with two passengers inside. They are reportedly in the hospital. The victim however, died from his injuries.

Chief Harrison says the NOPD continues to investigate these violent crimes and they are uncertain at this time if these crimes are somehow related.

