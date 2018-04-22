Looking for Pelicans playoff tickets? Here’s how you get them

Posted 1:26 PM, April 22, 2018, by

NEW ORLEANS, LA - APRIL 21: Anthony Davis #23 of the New Orleans Pelicans shoots over Jusuf Nurkic #27 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half of Game Four of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs at the Smoothie King Center on April 21, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Pelicans defeated the Trail Blazers 131-123 to sweep the series 4-0. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NEW ORLEANS — The Pelicans defeated the Portland Trailblazers Saturday 131-123 to sweep their four game Western Conference opening round playoff series.

It was the first series win for New Orleans since 2008, and first playoff series win ever for Anthony Davis.

Here’s how to score tickets for the second round of playoffs:

  • An exclusive pre-sale for Pelicans season ticket holders will begin Monday, April 23 at 9:00 a.m. to purchase individual tickets for Games 3 & 4 of the second round of the playoffs. All season ticket holders will be sent a link and password via e-mail to access these playoff tickets.
  • You can sign up for Pelicans Insider, the Pelicans free weekly e-mail newsletter, to be eligible for the Pelicans pre-sale on Tuesday, April 24 at 8:00 a.m. Fans can sign up for Pelicans Insider by visiting Pelicans.com and will be sent a link and password via e-mail to access the pre-sale.
  • A limited number of tickets will go on sale to the public if necessary on Wednesday, April 25 at 8:00 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at Pelicans.com, Ticketmaster.com, by calling (504)-525-HOOP or by visiting the Smoothie King Center box office located at 1501 Dave Dixon Drive, New Orleans, LA 70113.
Related stories