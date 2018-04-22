Dozens gather in Duncan Plaza to protest the BP oil-spill

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-A protest rally was held this weekend at Duncan Plaza in downtown to protest the BP oil-spill in the Gulf of Mexico that tragically killed 11 people and impacted 11 million Americans including the Gulf Coast. While speakers like General Hornore told the stories of the victims, dozens of people were at the plaza holding up protest signs that said “environmental justice” and “this is the year for action”. Protest organizers say this protest was important for the city of New Orleans as a reminder of what happened and to let everyone know that people are still feeling the effects of that tragedy.

"Eight years later we got thousands and thousands of people that are sick that worked heroically to help clean up the disaster, have filed medical claims with the claims administrator, and not a single case has gone to court...so it’s an injustice," Jonathan Henderson says.