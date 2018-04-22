× Brooms out: Pelicans sweep Portland, 1st playoff series win in a decade

The long wait is over, for the New Orleans Pelicans and their star forward.

The Pelicans defeated the Portland Trailblazers Saturday 131-123 to sweep their four game Western Conference opening round playoff series. It was the first series win for New Orleans since 2008, and first playoff series win ever for Anthony Davis.

Davis scored 47 points, and Jrue Holiday scored 41. The combined 88 points by the duo matches an NBA playoff record by a pair set by Boston’s JoJo White and John Havlicek in 1973.

Davis said he took advice from Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo, who won an NBA title with Boston in 2008.

“Build your legacy. Be great,” said Davis.

The Pelicans will play the winner of the Golden State/San Antonio series in the West semifinals. Golden State leads that series, 3-0, and can finish off the Spurs with a win Sunday afternoon.

The game will be televised live on WGNO at 2:30 pm.

Warriors guard Steph Curry, a two time NBA Most Valuable Player, hasn’t played in a game since March 23rd when he suffered a grade 2 MCL sprain.

Curry is practicing, and will be re-evaluated in one week.