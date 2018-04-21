Vehicle and electric bus demos in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- People in New Orleans got a chance to experience a ride in a zero-emissions, quiet electric bus and an autonomous vehicle on Saturday on S. Peters and Lafayette Streets.

Transdev and the regional transit authority's offered free demonstration rides to the public on three electric buses and a self-driving bus in downtown New Orleans. It's a part of celebrating earth day and city of New Orleans` tricentennial international week.

The private operating partner of the RTA and the RTA board are committed to purchasing environmentally friendly vehicles and adopting initiatives that help reduce the environmental impact on the city of New Orleans.

As part of its strategic mobility plan, the RTA and the community would like 75%of its fleet to be powered by low or no-emissions vehicles by 2030. Currently, 20 percent of the fleet meets this goal.