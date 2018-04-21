× New Orleans Tricentennial Dog Parade canceled Sunday due to threat of thunderstorms

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Tricentennial Dog Parade set for Sunday at City Bark has been canceled.

Gambit announced the cancellation on the parade’s Facebook event page.

“For the safety of the dogs, their owners and event vendors, we are sorry to announce that we have decided to cancel 😥 the New Orleans Tricentennial Dog Parade due to a high chance of thunderstorms on Sunday morning,” the announcement said.

People who had already registered with their dogs will be receiving information via email about a “virtual” costume contest and an upcoming #NOLA300 Yappy Hour.