LSU FOOTBALL: Not a sprint, but a marathon

Baton Rouge — The LSU football has a long way to go in order to make a run for the SEC Championship. The Tigers’ annual National L Club Spring Game gave Tiger fans a sneak peak at the 2018 Fighting Tigers. As the old saying goes, “It’s not a sprint, but a marathon” no clear front runner for the starting job at quarterback. Myles Brennan who saw backup duty in the first game of the 2017 season coming in late in the fourth quarter in a 27-0 win over BYU, was 11 of 23 for 113 yards and one touchdown. Former St. James Wildcat, Lowell Narcisse, showed to be more mobile and threw some deeps balls on Saturday going 6 of 13 for 205 yards and one touchdown. The impressive play happened with Narcisse connecting with former Destrehan Wildcat Justin Jefferson, younger brother of former Tigers Jordan and Rickey, for a 94-yard touchdown in the first quarter. The third quarterback entering his fourth season with the Tigers is Justin McMillan who proved to give both Brennan and Narcisse a run for their money. McMillan threw for 216 yards one touchdown completed 14 passes off 29 attempts. McMillan ended the game with a 12-yard touchdown run to cut the Purple team’s lead to one, 28-27. McMillan tried to connect with former Jesuit star Foster Moreau for the 2-point conversion, but the pass was incomplete.

“The theme for the summer is execution,” Orgeron said. “Our protection need to get better, we got some new guys, we’re going to have to chip and double team some guys,” Orgeron continued.

The Tigers will start their 2018 campaign on ABC, WGNO-TV, Sunday September 2nd against Miami at Arlington’s AT&T Stadium, a venue the Tigers have seen three times in nine seasons. LSU is 3-0 when playing inside AT&T stadium, opening the 2011 season with a 41-27 win over Oregon, beating Texas A&M in that same year 41-24 in the Cotton Bowl and defeating TCU to start the 2013 season with a 37-27 win.