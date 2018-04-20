What’s going on? Our weekend event picks for April 21-22

NEW ORLEANS -- It's NOLA Navy week, and spring festival season is in full gear.
Here are our top five weekend event picks for April 21-22.
SATURDAY:
- Tall Ships Navy Week - Tall Ships have docked by the Aquarium of the Americas for NOLA Navy Week 2018. It's part of the city's big Tricentennial celebration. You can tour the ships at Woldenberg Park and on Lake Pontchartrain. You can see them through Monday, April 23. More info here.
- La Bonne Terre Festival in Houma - Carnival rides, live music and more are in store for the La Bonne Terre Festival in Houma. It's from 8 a.m. - 11 p.m. at Maria Immacolata Catholic Church. Funds raised from the festival will go toward building a new school. More info here.
SUNDAY:
- Pinch A Palooza - It's the crawfish-eating contest to end all contests, along with live music, games for kids, and did we say crawfish? Pinch A Palooza 2018 is from noon - 8 p.m. Sunday at Deanie's Seafood in Bucktown. More info here.
- New Orleans Tricentennial Dog Parade - From 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, you can celebrate the city's 300th birthday with your favorite pup friends. The dog parade takes place at City Bark in City Park. There's also a costume contest for the most Nola-esque dog. More info here.
SATURDAY & SUNDAY:
- Italian Heritage Festival - Live music, rides, food and more will take over the 400 block of Williams Boulevard in Kenner from April 20-22. It's open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. More info here.