Waffle House customer opens fire on 2 armed robbers

NEW ORLEANS – A Waffle House customer opened fire on a pair of armed robbers last night.

The robbery occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 2900 block of Elysian Fields Avenue, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

One of the armed robbers jumped onto the counter and began demanding money and cell phones from the patrons.

As they two robbers fled, one Waffle House customer opened fire, according to the NOPD.

Nineteen-year-old Ernest Scott was later taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Investigators have named Scott as a person of interest in this case.

The NOPD has not revealed the nature of Scott’s injury or why he has been named a person of interest.