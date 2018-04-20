Under the Claiborne Bridge: New project transforming Claiborne to its original glory

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A reclaiming of sorts is happening under the Claiborne Bridge.

All the hard work that the Network for Economic Opportunity has been doing for the past six years in the Treme has paid off.

Before the elevated Claiborne bridge was constructed, Claiborne Avenue was a thriving boulevard of shops and commerce. The communities along the bridge, along with city leaders, are working to return Claiborne to its original glory.

It all led to a 25-block transformation Friday under I-10 along Claiborne from Canal to Elysian Fields.

The renovated area will be the epicenter of the Treme community, with vendors, educational programming, special events and more.