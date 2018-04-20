Take a step back in time on the ship that gave the British headaches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- The riverfront and the lakefront have both stepped back in time this week as tall ships and Navy ships dock and sail on the Mississippi River and Lake Pontchartrain for NOLA Navy Week and the Tricentennial.

More than 200 years after the War of 1812, here's a look at an actual ship that was used in battle.

Fast, sleek and easy to maneuver, the Lynx gave the British headaches.

She was one of the first ships to defend America. You can see her this weekend -- almost an apparition -- patrolling the waters of Lake Pontchartrain.

The history of the Lynx stretches from the War of 1812 to the Civil War.

"We are very proud to be bringing back a rigged ship in the waters my great great grandfather patrolled so long ago," Lynx Captain Don Peacock said.

Instead of fighting the British, the Lynx is now a sailing classroom bringing history to life. It's a floating field trip for hundreds of students who get to enjoy the dockside education.

