St Tammany Parish Hospital honors volunteers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COVINGTON, LA -- The price was definitely right for volunteers at Saint Tammany Parish Hospital. Friday afternoon, April 20, the hospital and its volunteer organizing group hosted an awards party for all the people who donate their time and energy to the hospital.

The party's theme was The Price is Right. So along with a steak lunch, the hospital's volunteers could enjoy playing a variety of games based on those used by the popular TV show.

In 2017, the hospital had 130 volunteers. They are often the first or last person who a patient sees at STPH. Many of the volunteers help in the emergency room to make sure people are checked-in in an efficient manner. Others push the patients in wheelchairs to the hospital's doors after they're discharged.

Last year, those volunteers donated about 25,000 hours. Hospital workers say paying people to work those same hours would have cost nearly $500,000.

The party was held at the Tchefuncte Country Club in Covington, WGNO's Curt Sprang was invited to be this year's guest speaker. To see some of the fun, click on the video button at the top of this page.