School takes away bathroom doors, students, parents speak out

ANNE ARUNDEL CO., Md. — Some students say it’s an invasion of their privacy. No doors on some of the bathrooms at Broadneck High School. Leaders there said they had no choice but to remove the doors.

It’s all in an effort to curb school prohibited activities like smoking, vaping and juuling in restrooms there. One parent and some students say there’s a better solution.

“I’m upset because it’s been an ongoing problem here at Broadneck. It started with bathroom doors being locked, then limiting bathrooms,” said one parent, Jill Fairley.

School officials said the decision is in the students’ best interest but parents are uneasy.

“The stall doors are still there but it’s just opening up a sense of privacy. The bathroom is a private place and having a door there is just something that were all accustomed to,” said Fairley.

Fairley’s daughter, Amaya is a sophomore at Broadneck.

“It’s just overall frustrating because it’s invading our privacy. School’s not exactly a private place and the bathrooms is the one place that gives us privacy,” said student, Amaya Fairley.

Fairley isn’t the only student who says the decision feels like an invasion.

“It’s just a violation of our privacy. I understand what’s going on but there’s definitely other ways to change it,” said Taylor Gurule, a student at Broadneck High School.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools is sticking by its decision saying:

“Broadneck High School has experienced an increasing number of violations of the code of student conduct in bathrooms. In response, the school installed doorstops two weeks ago and propped doors open only on bathrooms where to do so would not invade student privacy. Those doorstops were unfortunately kicked off, so the school earlier this week removed doors in those bathrooms. More than half of the school’s bathrooms still have doors. The school has not received any complaints from parents about this matter.”

Fairley told WMAR2 News she plans to reach out to school leaders again about what she calls a breach in student privacy.