Photographic exhibit in the Algiers Ferry Terminal

NEW ORLEANS -- Next time you take the ferry at Algiers Point, be sure to stop and look at the historic Algiers photo's close to the entrance. This project is the flagship project of the arts and culture committee of Algiers Manin Street Corporation, a non-profit located in Old Algiers.

The organization wanted to have a graphic presentation of some of the stories of Algiers and to document some of the historical figures and history.

The organization plans to change out the exhibit ever so often to keep the history going in Algiers. So the next time your out there, check it out!