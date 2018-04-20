× NOPD: 2 men rob postal truck in Seventh Ward

NEW ORLEANS – Two men robbed a postal truck yesterday in the Seventh Ward.

The 27-year-old postal worker was walking back to her truck near the intersection of Frenchman and North Prieur Streets just after 11 a.m. when an armed man wearing a red mask approached her and said “give me this,” according to initial reports by the NOPD.

The postal worker handed over what she had, and then a second man got out of a white Chrysler parked nearby and began removing all of the packages in the postal truck.

The two men then fled in the Chrysler.

The Postal Inspector was notified of the theft, according to the NOPD.