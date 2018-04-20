LA SAFE Flood Resilience Projects to focus on projects in six South Louisiana Parishes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRETNA, LA - Governor John Bel Edwards was in Gretna this morning to talk about a slate of projects designed to boost the area’s flood resilience.

The 10 new projects were developed through the Louisiana’s Strategic Adaptations for Future Environments, or LA SAFE, program.

“We believe LA SAFE represents a crucial step forward in cementing Louisiana’s place on the cutting edge in resilience-building activities,” Edwards said. “Although our Coastal Master Plan is the country’s preeminent effort to reduce future land loss and coastal flood risk, LA SAFE has taken the next step in illuminating a path forward for how our communities develop future housing, economic, social and transportation needs to withstand future disasters and adapt to environmental changes over time. In an age of heightened risk, now is the time to start addressing the needs of our communities.”

The projects will be spread across six parishes.

In Jefferson Parish, the Gretna Resilience District Kickstart and the Louisiana Wetland Education Center will be the focus.

Safe Haven Blue-Green Campus and Trails will benefit from funding in St. Tammany Parish, while the Airline and Main Complete Streets project in St. John the Baptist Parish, Buyouts outside of Morganza-to-the Gulf Levee System and Lake Boudreaux Living Mitigation will receive attention in Terrebonne Parish.

An emerging industry business incubator and resilient housing prototype in Lafourche Parish and Harbor of Refuge and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Assistance in Plaquemines Parish will also become part of the program.

“Foundation for Louisiana’s role as a lead partner in the LA SAFE project speaks directly to our mission to invest in the people and practices that work to reduce vulnerability and build stronger, more sustainable communities statewide,” FFL President and CEO Flozell Daniels, Jr. said. “We were excited to bring expertise, financial resources, technical support and thought partnership to this work, but as much as anything, we wanted to ensure that the project included and respected the wisdom of local residents. They had a seat at the table in making decisions that affect their future in an equitable and inclusive way.”