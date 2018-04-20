× Homeless man arrested after stealing 1956 World Series ticket from Slidell-area home

SLIDELL, La. — A homeless man was arrested Monday after stealing a 1956 World Series Game 5 ticket from a Slidell-area residence.

The ticket, which is a collector’s item, is a family heirloom that had been passed down to a Slidell man by a family member, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Pitcher Don Larsen made baseball history in Game 5 of the 1956 World Series when he threw a perfect game for the New York Yankees, giving them a win over the Brooklyn Dodgers. This was the first and only perfect game thrown during World Series play. Other baseball legends, Yogi Berra and Mickey Mantel contributed to the win, and tickets from this game can carry a value of up to $6,000.

The owner of the prized article of baseball memorable called the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly after 6 a.m. Monday morning (April 16) to report that an acquaintance had stolen the ticket earlier that morning.

The ticket’s owner told the responding deputy that he had a soft spot for those who were down on their luck and had befriended one 20-year-old Jeffery Garmon, whose last known address was in Florida. The man said he allowed Garmon and his brother to stay at his residence Sunday night.

He recalled having showed the two men his prized World Series ticket that evening before turning in for bed.

Early Monday morning, he awoke to the sound of Garmon and his brother leaving the residence, and went to investigate. It is at that time that he noticed the folder where he kept the game ticket lying open on his kitchen counter with the ticket missing.

The responding deputy was familiar with Garmon and his brother and located them, with the help of other deputies, less than one hour later, at one of their usual hangouts near Gause Boulevard and I-10.

A consensual search of Garmon’s backpack, revealed the stolen ticket, and Garmon was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of felony theft between $5,000 and $25,000.

The ticket was returned to its owner.