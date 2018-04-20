Hollywood South with Jabari: John Cena’s favorite movie to shoot in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- WWE Superstar John Cena is known for wrestling and he's also known for acting.

Some of the movies were filmed here in New Orleans. I spoke to Cena while he was here for WrestleMania about his favorite flick he shot while in the Big Easy.

"My favorite film to do in New Orleans involved one day of shooting," Cena said. "A movie called 'Daddy's Home.' I showed up on a motorcycle and walked past Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg."

Filmmaker Spotlight

Local filmmaker and actor Billy Slaughter has been staying busy making films like Geostorm, The Magnificent Seven, and more. Now he's shining the light on producing and has a couple of films that are now available on DVD and for download. Check out the trailers!

Overlook Film Festival

The Overlook Film Festival is also happening this weekend in New Orleans. The fest will feature more than 40 horror films and in addition, the festival will feature exciting parties, virtual reality, interactive events, and live performances.