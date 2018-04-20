× Bayou Boogaloo to charge admission in 2018, will be ‘Free Until 3’

NEW ORLEANS – For the first time in its 12-year history, Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will charge for admission.

The festival, which will take place along the banks of Bayou St. John on May 18-20, will charge a fee after 3 p.m.

“The economics of a totally free festival are challenging and depend on the changing realities of weather and sponsors,” festival founder Jared Zeller said. “To offset the substantial costs of production, infrastructure and security, the Mid-City Bayou Boogaloo will now be Free Until 3.”

After 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, tickets at the gate will be $10, while tickets after 3 p.m. on Friday, May 18, will be $5.

Three-day admission wristbands will be on sale in advance for $20.

More than 30 musical acts will appear on four stages at this year’s Bayou Boogaloo, and more than 60 local and regional artists will be represented in the curated art market.

More than 30,000 people attended in 2017, according to festival organizers.