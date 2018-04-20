× April Showers Bring May Flowers!

NEW ORLEANS – Whether you incorporate them into your wardrobe, diet or beauty routine, the beauty of roses and other flowers are everywhere this season! Here are some fun ways to celebrate spring!

1. For the beach bum in you



StraitSwim

Wear a piece of art with gorgeous floral designs from StraitSwim. This fresh floral print is actually hand drawn with watercolor by an Australian artist and tells a story of the Torres Strait islands which inspired this individual print.

2. For the natural enthusiast in you



Nyl Rosewater or Chamomile Face Wash

nyl® skincare is a collection of fresh all-natural products, handmade weekly — in a kitchen, not a factory. They use only natural active ingredients in their products and the result is clean, yet effective products that won’t harm you or the environment.

3. For the fashionista in you



Alvy Luxe

Your style says who you are and Alvy Luxe has everything you need for your ‘on trend’ spring look. Kkeep it classic in a simple black maxi dress, or turn heads in a plunging bright maxi dress, you’re bound to make a bold statement!

4. For the man in your life



Dazi Neckties

Dress to impress this season with the floral collection from Dazi. Their ties are handmade from high-quality imported fabrics. Each tie is lined on the inside with a fun, unique fabric to add character and quality.

5. For the mixologist in you



Floral Elixirs

Floral Elixir Co. has been handcrafting all natural flower syrups for cocktails and sodas. They’re made from real flowers, “have a lightly sweetened and citrus balance, jewel-like hues and add a modern twist to all libations”. For home mixologists, cocktail aficionados and floral enthusiasts, Floral Elixirs are perfect for entertaining!

6. For the gym rat in you



XO Activewear

The SARA leggings from XO Active are made with lightweight, moisture wicking, and 4-way stretching fabric. They are built for both comfort and support. Get them in this Garden Party print to elevate your activewear style.

7. For the perfectionist in you



Honey Belle’s Organic Rosewater Toner

Keep skin looking healthy and youthful with this toner! It’s made with organic Rose Water, which contains high levels of Vitamin C. This helps erase fine lines and boost collagen levels in the skin. Rose Water helps clean the pores, tighten the skin, and absorb excess oils.

8. For the craft soda fan in you



Sipp

This is the season for bubbles! Handcrafted in the kitchen, Sipp mixes ingredients to create unique layers of blended fruits and herbs into a refreshing sparkling beverage. Whether it’s mixed in a drink recipe to craft a natural, fresh cocktail or chilled to enjoy with a meal, these fun flavors are the perfect fusion of clean, simple culinary extracts!