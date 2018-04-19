Would you eat it? Garlic Knots!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

Happy National Garlic Day! Test Kitchen Taylor is pulling out a favorite from her hometown, New York - Garlic Knots!

Garlic Knots

2 cans refrigerated buttermilk biscuits

6 Tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

4 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 teaspoon each: dried oregano, dried parsley flakes

Pinch of salt

Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.

Roll each biscuit into a rope and tie into a knot; tuck ends under.

*Test Kitchen Tip* Taylor found that breaking each biscuit in half made for smaller, but better knots. Try it out!

Place 2 inches apart on a greased baking sheet.

In a small bowl, combine melted butter, Parmesan, garlic, dried oregano, dried parsley and salt.

Brush knots with half of butter mixture.

Bake for 10 minutes, or until golden brown. Brush warm knots with remaining butter mixture.

Enjoy!

