Woman carjacked, hit with her own car in front of Holy Cross High School

NEW ORLEANS – A 19-year-old woman was carjacked and then struck by her own vehicle as the carjackers drove away yesterday afternoon in front of Holy Cross High School.

The carjacking occurred at the corner of Crescent Drive and Paris Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. on April 18, according to initial reports by the NOPD.

Two men approached the victim and told her to get out of her 2016 Chevrolet Cruz.

One of the men flashed a gun, and the victim did as she was told.

The men got into the victim’s car and drove away, hitting her in the process, according to the NOPD.

No further details about the incident or the condition of the victim have been released.